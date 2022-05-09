SHERIDAN — Everett McGlothlin’s fundraising efforts began when he was a senior at Sheridan High School, when as SHS’ student body president he organized fellow high-schoolers to raise money for March of Dimes. In the years since, McGlothlin has dedicated decades to serving Sheridan community members, particularly youth.
“I think it’s important for anyone to get involved in the community and give back to the community,” McGlothlin said.
In recognition of this service, McGlothlin will be one of four local folks honored with a Keystone Award this year.
The Keystone Award is bestowed by The Hub on Smith and dedicated to celebrating residents who have significantly given back to the Sheridan community through a lifetime of service, The Hub’s Director of Development Meredith Sopko said. Winners are chosen through a nomination process, and all of this year’s winners received multiple nominations for the award.
This year’s ceremony will celebrate The Hub’s 2020 honorees who could not be honored in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McGlothlin was born in Sheridan, one of eight children living in a house on Custer Street. After attending Sheridan public schools through the 12th grade — where he received his first taste of fundraising — McGlothlin left town to pursue degrees at Montana State University and San Diego State University, in education and educational administration, respectively.
From there, McGlothlin began a 40-year career in education, teaching at California public schools and U.S. State Department schools in Pakistan, Zambia and Kenya, before retiring and moving back to Sheridan in 2005.
Upon his return to Sheridan, McGlothlin said he involved himself in community service gradually. He noticed Sheridan organizations engaged in areas he was familiar with, particularly those providing services for youth.
Soon enough, McGlothlin was an active volunteer for several local youth-focused organizations. He helped build the Sheridan High School Booster Club, which raises funds to support programming — especially athletic programming — and has worked to support the Sheridan College Foundation and local early childhood programs.
“If you can have an influence on kids, in support of kids, I think it’s really important,” McGlothlin said.
McGlothlin has also been on the board of The Food Group, which provides 700 to 800 children a week with free, healthy food, for years. In addition to serving the organization in a leadership capacity, The Food Group’s Executive Director Keri McMeans said McGlothlin is always willing to provide practical assistance. He can be found making deliveries to teen food pantries in Clearmont, packing weekend food bags at the group’s headquarters or stuffing envelopes for The Food Group’s annual letter campaign.
“[McGlothlin] is deeply invested in the care and well-being of youth, and he is willing to jump in wherever and whenever needed,” McMeans said.
Finally, McGlothlin serves on the board of Whitney Benefits, which founded and continues to fund Sheridan College; provides loans to Sheridan and Johnson County youth attending college; and supports local community centers. Whitney Benefits Director Patrick Henderson said McGlothlin is consistently committed to his volunteer work because he knows it's work worth doing.
“He’s always in the mood to help people, help the community and help youth,” Henderson said.
But McGlothlin’s efforts so far haven’t been solely focused on benefitting children. He also fundraised in support of Green House Living for Sheridan and spent every Saturday for a decade distributing home-delivered meals to seniors throughout Sheridan.
Despite spending nearly 20 years supporting Sheridan nonprofits, McGlothlin is honored but bashful about his Keystone Award this year. He doesn’t do volunteer work for recognition, McGlothlin said, and he sees himself as one of many Sheridan residents working for the betterment of the community.
“There are a lot of people in Sheridan that do great things…” McGlothlin said. “For a small town, it really is amazing.”