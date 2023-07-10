SHERIDAN — More than one event surrounding the Sheridan WYO Rodeo has become a family tradition over the years, with multiple generations sometimes hoping to bring home a buckle.
The Sheridan WYO Rodeo Boot Kickoff gives rodeo revelers a chance to test their strength, skill and balance at Whitney Commons July 11.
Competitors show off different styles and strategies as they compete to see who can kick a boot the farthest. Chamber Bucks are awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners in each of the boot kickoff age groups, with this year’s prizes totaling more than $1,300.
Because of the event’s popularity, only 20 contestants are allowed in each age bracket, so Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce organizers recommend signing up early. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. Those planning to compete can bring a boot of their own or borrow from the stash supplied at the event.
The event begins at 5 p.m. with stick horse races for children up to age 8 and then the Chamber tops it all off with an edge-of-your-seat good ol’ boot-kicking competition for those 9 years and older.
During the Boot Kickoff, food and drinks will be available for purchase.