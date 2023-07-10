Boot Kickoff_07
Buy Now

Stacy Fossum steps up the line to kick her boot off while holding a dog at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Boot Kickoff Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

 Isaac Adsit

SHERIDAN — More than one event surrounding the Sheridan WYO Rodeo has become a family tradition over the years, with multiple generations sometimes hoping to bring home a buckle.

The Sheridan WYO Rodeo Boot Kickoff gives rodeo revelers a chance to test their strength, skill and balance at Whitney Commons July 11.

Recommended for you