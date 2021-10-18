SHERIDAN — Kid Curious will host a Princess and Prince Night with Sheridan's own Miss Wyoming Oct. 22 from 5-7 p.m.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to dress in their favorite royal attire, meet Miss Wyoming and take a royal photo. Attendees will also have the chance to enter a drawing for two $100 gift cards.
All net proceeds from sales Oct. 22 will be donated directly to Miss Wyoming Mikkayla DeBolt to help on her on her quest to become Miss America.
For more information, find Kid Curious on Facebook. Kid Curious is located at 129 N. Main St. in Sheridan.