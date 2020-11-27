SHERIDAN — This year’s Wyoming Kids Count showed improvement in several areas for Sheridan County families, including teen pregnancy, cost of living versus wages and the gender wage gap.
The Kids Count Data Book is published annually by the Wyoming Community Foundation in collaboration with the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center at the University of Wyoming and the Annie E. Casey Foundation to provide statistical data regarding the welfare of children and families. Those data points are tracked year to year in things like teen births, gender wage gap trends and cost of living for families of different sizes compared to wages of those same families.
Sheridan fared well year-over-year in the 2020 Kids Count, seeing improvement in many areas and that affect families in Sheridan County.
Teen births
“Strong and healthy women and children form the foundation of prosperous communities and strong families,” researchers in the data book said.
From 2000 to 2018, births to women with less than a high school education dropped from 16% to 10%. Sheridan County followed that trend, recording a decrease from 26.7 births to mothers 15-19 years old per 1,000 live births between 2010 and 2014 to 23.0 between 2014 and 2018.
“The number of births to teens peaked in the 1990s, and over the 25 years, it has decreased across the nation in every state across all racial and ethnic groups,” said Samin Dadelahi, chief operating officer of the Wyoming Community Foundation.
Dadelahi said the cause of the decrease is difficult to determine because of the multiple contributing factors, from television shows like “Teen Mom” to social media relationships standing in for physical relationships.
“We know that there are only two ways to decrease the number of teen births — increasing abstinence and increasing access and use of birth control by both young men and young women,” Dadelahi said. “Most experts agree that a combination of these two behaviors has led to a falling birth rate for teens.”
Self-sufficiency
A combination of cost of living paired with an individual’s wages and family makeup help determine if an individual or family is self-sufficient in Sheridan County.
According to the Kids Count study, neither state nor federal minimum wage is enough to be self-sufficient. Wyoming minimum wage is $5.15 per hour and federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. To be self-sufficient in Wyoming, according to researchers, the recommended minimum wage for Wyoming is $12 per hour. Walmart in Sheridan pays around $8-$13 per hour depending on the job, and Home Depot pays between $8 and $15 per hour depending on the job.
Teton County in Wyoming requires the highest minimum wages to be self-sufficient, and Sheridan comes in the third tier behind Johnson and Campbell counties at $17.50-$18.99 per hour.
Private-sector jobs account for 73.9% of jobs in Sheridan County and paid in 2019 annual wages of $39,827, or approximately $18.44 per hour. Non-service-related jobs make up 17.5% of private industry and pay $50,206 annually, or around $23.24 per hour. The service-related industry accounts for 56.5% of private industry jobs and pays around $36,612 annually, or around $18.44 per hour, as reported by the Department of Administration and Information Economic Analysis Division.
“A June 2015 Wyoming Labor Force trends report prepared by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services estimated 29,533 workers in Wyoming over 117 occupations earning under $9.25 an hour,” Dadelahi said.
Gender wage gap
The gender wage gap shrunk by 11 cents from 2010 to 2018 in Sheridan County, compared to Wyoming's average decrease of 7 cents in the same time period.
“It's a good question to analyze, and we definitely want to keep moving in that direction, but too difficult to speculate as to what might have caused this shift,” Dadelahi said.
While Sheridan County has made positive strides toward better living conditions, improvements always exist.