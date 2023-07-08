SHERIDAN — Science Kids is transporting youth millions of years into the past with its “Mineral Miners and Fossil Finders” class this week.

The class centers around various topics in geology and paleontology, and is geared toward children ages 12 through 14 years old. A similar version of the class designed for younger children took place in June.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you