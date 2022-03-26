SHERIDAN — The Kids Jam music program will conduct auditions for its upcoming program session March 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Kids Jam allows young musicians to learn how to make music together and improvise. The program takes place each Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Aspen Grove Music Studio.
Participants should bring their own instruments (voice counts).
Auditions are open to ages 12 to 18. The cost to participate is $150 for the 10-week program.
Those interested should reserve an audition spot by emailing mcclenahanmusic@gmail.com or texting 307-751-8349.