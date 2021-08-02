SHERIDAN — The Kids Jam music program will conduct auditions for its upcoming program session Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m.
Kids Jam is a six-week program that allows young musicians to learn how to make music together and improvise.
Participants should bring their own instruments (voice counts).
Auditions will take place on the second floor of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center in room 215 and are open to ages 10-18.
Those interested should reserve an audition spot by emailing mcclenahanmusic@gmail.com or texting 307-751-8349.
The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.