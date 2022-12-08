SHERIDAN — Erin Kilbride will serve as Whitney Benefits’ new executive director, the Whitney Benefits Foundation Board of Trustees announced Thursday.
Kilbride will lead the foundation into the future while honoring its 95 years of serving and enriching the Sheridan community, according to a press release from the Whitney Benefits board.
“We are thrilled to have Erin join the Whitney organization,” Board President Roy Garber said. “Erin’s name is synonymous with visionary leadership, hard work and commitment to building community.”
Peak Consulting helped the board navigate a successful selection process.
Kilbride comes to Whitney after having spent 15 years as the executive director of the Tongue River Valley Community Center. She has previously served on the boards of multiple organizations in Sheridan County including Sheridan Economic and Education Development Authority, Center for a Vital Community and the Northern Wyoming Community College District, and currently serves on the Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation board.
Kilbride holds a master’s in administration with an emphasis in organizational leadership from the University of South Dakota and a bachelor’s from the University of Wyoming. She will start her new position Jan. 2. She takes the place of Patrick Henderson, who retired earlier this year after serving as executive director for 22 years.
“I am honored to be chosen for this role and have the opportunity to work with an organization that has been such an incredible part of the Sheridan-area community and has touched the lives of so many people,” Kilbride said. “I’m excited for this new chapter and the potential to impact our community through the range of programs and opportunities Whitney provides.”
Whitney Benefits, founded in 1927 from the estate of E.A. Whitney, was the first educational foundation in Wyoming. The organization today offers interest-free student loans and has granted more than $100 million to Sheridan College over the years. The organization has also helped develop and nurture the Sheridan community through projects such as Whitney Commons and contributions including gifting water to various city parks and the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.