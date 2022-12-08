Tongue River Valley Community Center’s new building in Ranchester
Buy Now

Executive Director Erin Kilbride stands in front on the Tongue River Valley Community Center’s new building in Ranchester.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Erin Kilbride will serve as Whitney Benefits’ new executive director, the Whitney Benefits Foundation Board of Trustees announced Thursday. 

Kilbride will lead the foundation into the future while honoring its 95 years of serving and enriching the Sheridan community, according to a press release from the Whitney Benefits board. 

