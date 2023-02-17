SHERIDAN — Erin Kilbride, the new executive director of Whitney Benefits, will present during the next Chamber Lunch Program March 8.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza, Kilbride will give a presentation titled, "Whitney Benefits: New Leadership Continuing a Legacy."
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Kilbride, learn more about Whitney Benefits and hear about her vision for the organization's future.
Cost is $20 per person, which includes the lunch buffet and program. Advanced registration is required so that venue staff can prepare seating and food. Register online at bit.ly/3I3d4jl.