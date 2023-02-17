02-23-2021 Spirit of Sheridan Award 001.jpg
The Sheridan Chamber of Commerce’s Dixie Johnson presents the executive director of the Tongue River Community Center Erin Kilbride with the Chamber’s 2020 Spirit of Sheridan award Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Erin Kilbride, the new executive director of Whitney Benefits, will present during the next Chamber Lunch Program March 8.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza, Kilbride will give a presentation titled, "Whitney Benefits: New Leadership Continuing a Legacy."

