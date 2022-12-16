RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride announced his retirement Thursday as the board approved the Wyoming State Board of Education to help with the superintendent hiring process.
Kilbride said he reached the “rule of 85,” which allows state employees to retire and collect full benefits at age 60 or a person’s age plus years of service to total 85 years.
Kilbride graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and teaching/social sciences. He then earned a master’s degree from the University of Wyoming in 2003 in counselor education/school counseling and guidance services, followed by a principal certification in secondary school administration/principalship in 2007.
He served as teacher and counselor at Laramie High School from August 1994 to July 2006 before moving to Tongue River High School to serve as school counselor from August 2006 to October 2014. In October 2014, he promoted to Tongue River Middle School principal and served in that position until July 2018, when he started his current position as superintendent of SCSD1.
WSBA helped Sheridan County School District 3 replace former Superintendent Charles Auzqui in 2021 by opening a nationwide search for candidates, narrowing down those candidates and offering select candidates for the board of trustees to consider.
