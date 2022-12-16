RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride announced his retirement Thursday as the board approved the Wyoming State Board of Education to help with the superintendent hiring process.

Kilbride said he reached the “rule of 85,” which allows state employees to retire and collect full benefits at age 60 or a person’s age plus years of service to total 85 years.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

