SHERIDAN — Jerry Kilpatrick and Janet (Kuzara) Kilpatrick celebrated 65 years of marriage June 8, 2022, with a garden get together with their three children, six grandchildren and extended family at their home in Sheridan.
The couple wed at Holy Name Catholic Church in Sheridan June 8, 1957, with an outdoor reception at the Kuzara home.
Jerry Kilpatrick graduated from Sheridan High School in 1952, while his wife graduated in 1955.
Their years together began in Denver with Jerry Kilpatrick attending Regis College. From there, the couple moved with his employment with Del Monte Corporation to several states until he retired after 32 years. Following that, the couple lived in San Ramon, California, where Jerry Kilpatrick worked for BART for five years.
In 2000, the couple retired to Sedona, Arizona, for 19 years, then returned to Sheridan in 2019.