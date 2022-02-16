SHERIDAN — While classes about early childhood education may seem intimidating to some parents, Early Childhood Liaison Maggie Widener hopes to quell some of that hesitation and create a welcoming environment for parents seeking to give their kids an early start in learning.
How? Through play.
“We’re not here to assess your children and your parenting style,” Widener said.
Widener oversees the Sheridan County School District 2 early childhood liaison program, which started in the district in 2017 as a collaborative effort between the college, Sheridan County School District 2 and community members to improve kindergarten readiness for students.
The program has a two-prong approach — connecting directly with parents and children to aid in development through the Kindlers program and coordination with local child care providers.
The Kindlers program, open to children up to 5 years old and their caregivers, provides families with an opportunity to learn through play. The program takes place each Wednesday and Thursday at Coffeen Elementary School from 8:45-9:45 a.m. and 10:15-11:15 a.m.
Widener said the group spends 10 minutes at the beginning of each session with music, movement and a group read-aloud before breaking up into groups to experience eight different stations of play. The stations model for adults how to actively engage in play with the children through talking, reading and singing, “no matter how silly we sometimes feel,” Widener said.
Widener said across all four sessions offered weekly, the Kindlers program averages about 100 students (which includes adults and children) each week.
Referrals come from organizations such as the Department of Family Services, Compass Center for Families, the Child Development Center and other organizations, but Widener stressed that all are welcome and no referral is needed.
Some of the most enthusiastic attendees, she added, heard about the program from friends or family members who have also participated.
While SCSD2 board members asked about data showing the program’s success, Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment, said the district had not tracked Kindlers participants specifically. They have, though looked at trends in kindergarten readiness.
“We do look at the ebb and flow of the various school readiness factors that our teachers watch during kindergarten screening and then early in the kindergarten year,” Craft said. “We do pay attention to trends in that data, but we've never broken it down to specific Kindlers participants.”
Testimonials from parents and kindergarten teachers also provide feedback to Widener and the school district.
In addition to the in-person programming, Widener provides resources for families, including connections to community services and assessments as needed.
Also as part of the program, Widener stays in contact with 22 child care providers in the community, serving as a resource both in the classroom and by providing trainings.
For example, a November 2021 training focused on social, emotional and behavior topics. In the spring, Widener said a training will center on helping providers recognize developmental red flags.
In-classroom trainings center around resources and curriculum, developmentally appropriate classroom lessons, gathering data and tracking student progress and classroom organization.
Due to Widener’s certifications, participants in the trainings earn STARS (Statewide Training and Resource Systems) recertification credits for collaborating and participating in trainings.
Widener and the SCSD2 board expressed an ongoing desire to help grow the program, which is funded through Whitney Benefits, SCSD2’s operating budget and additional donors including the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation and Kim Love.
By getting the word out through families, schools and other organizations, Widener hopes to remove the hesitation around early childhood education and help families prepare for kindergarten through play.