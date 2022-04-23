SHERIDAN — Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, has announced he will not seek re-election for House District 29, a district he has served since 2015.
Kinner said he has enjoyed working with his fellow legislators, state employees and constituents throughout his tenure in the Legislature.
“I’ve loved being on team Wyoming,” Kinner said, his voice full of emotion. “Now I’m going to work even more directly for team Sheridan.”
Kinner said he has been studying to become a deacon in his church and plans to become more involved with mentoring and coaching individuals struggling with substance abuse and other mental health issues.
He also hopes to volunteer to help recruit students to attend Sheridan College.
“I’ve really been feeling called to come back to Sheridan and help people,” Kinner said.
He noted that while his legislative work has been rewarding, at times the successes feel abstract compared to one-on-one work with individuals needing a hand up.
Kinner was appointed to fill the HD29 seat following the death of John Patton in April 2015. At the time he worked as First Interstate Bank’s market president.
He has also served as a board member for Sheridan College and Forward Sheridan and has helped lead the Sheridan Community Land Trust. He’s also a Leadership Wyoming alumni, member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a member of the Cowboy Joe Club.
Kinner said he’s particularly proud of his service on the Joint Appropriations Committee, which he’s been part of since 2019.
“I hope I’ve had a positive effect in that realm,” Kinner said, noting the JAC’s work on the state’s budget, “also on the decorum and the distinguished nature of the Legislature.”
Kinner added that while legislators may disagree, they don’t need to be disagreeable. Kindness, the ability to listen and the ability to have discussions remain central to effective work taking place in the Wyoming Legislature.
While Kinner said he didn’t have a specific candidate in mind to fill the seat, he encouraged voters to seek an individual who is a thoughtful conservative, open-minded and willing to listen and discuss issues.
“It is important elect a candidate who has not signed any pledges or taken any oaths that in the long term may not be in the best interest of Wyoming or Sheridan County,” Kinner said.
He added politics in Wyoming and across the country are at a tipping point.
“I’m concerned that the extreme sides of both parties will continue to dominate public discourse,” he said.
While the filing period for the 2022 election does not open until May 12, Ken Pendergraft has announced he intends to run for the HD29 seat.
Pendergraft was among nearly 200 Wyoming citizens listed by a whistleblower group as members of the far-right anti-government Oath Keepers group, according to reports from WyoFile in 2021.
Pendergraft ran against Kinner for the HD29 seat in 2020 but lost with a vote tally of 932-716. When he sought that seat, he argued for fiscal transparency to increase efficiency in government spending and advocated for a restriction in government reach.
He also unsuccessfully sought to be appointed to Sheridan City Council in 2017, when two seats needed to be filled.
No other candidates have currently announced intentions to seek election to represent HD29.