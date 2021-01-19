SHERIDAN — While members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council debated the most appropriate path forward for a bill that would allow for the creation of a new college district in Campbell County, Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, reiterated his concerns regarding the bill moving forward at all given the state’s current economic situation.
“The question of how we finance the community colleges is a big one and deserves more time and more deliberation,” Kinskey said.
He echoed comments from other Management Council members that study of the subject by the Select Committee on Community College Governance and Funding needs to continue through the 66th Legislative Session and through the interim as a two-year process.
“We shouldn’t be making any decisions at this point. We should have a thorough examination of the community college finance system,” Kinskey said. “And to debate creating an eighth district in the middle of that unnecessarily confuses the issue.”
The Management Council debated the draft bill’s best jumping off point, as the select committee formed in 2020 to study community college funding and governance does not have the authority to sponsor legislation.
Discussion primarily centered around whether the draft bill authorizing the new college district — should voters of Campbell County consent to taxing themselves to support the district — fell into the assigned topics for the select committee.
The Select Committee on Community College Governance and Funding was formed to study revenue sources and methods for calculating stable and adequate funding for the college system for the long term; criteria and methods for how state aid payments are allocated to each college; goals, objectives and programs the community colleges should prioritize and strive to attain; and reasonable and effective interface between the community colleges and the K-12 public education system as well as the University of Wyoming.
No members of the Management Council moved to sponsor the draft legislation, leaving it to find another champion, likely with an individual legislator.
Beyond the bill that would authorize the new district’s formation, legislators discussed a separate piece of legislation that could affect how community colleges are funded in the future. While that bill is “not ready for primetime,” multiple legislators said Monday, it could include a proposed mill levy for areas of the state served by but not home to a community college. For example, Northern Wyoming Community College District has a presence in Johnson County and Campbell County currently, but neither county is taxed via mill levy to support the district.
Stakeholders have also discussed changing the number of mills a district would be required to levy in order to receive state funding; currently college district’s must levy four mills under state statute to be eligible for state money.
The process for Campbell County to create a new community college district began in earnest in the summer of 2020, shortly after NWCCD officials announced budget reductions that included the elimination of most of the district’s athletic programs.
In November, the Wyoming Community College Commission voted unanimously in favor of allowing Gillette College to separate from the NWCCD. That vote moved the process on to the Wyoming Legislature.
If the Legislature authorizes the new district, the voters in Campbell County will then have the final say on the proposal, which will include a new tax levied on Campbell County residents.