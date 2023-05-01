05.01 Kinskey.jpg

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, listens during the morning session on January 18, 2023 in the Senate Chamber. Kinskey was removed from his position as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee last week.

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Senate Vice President Dave Kinskey was removed from his position as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee last week.

Kinskey, R-Sheridan, was chair of the committee for the previous two sessions and was slated to continue as chair until Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, removed him from the role.

