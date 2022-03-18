2.7.2022 - Sage Grouse Protection_MO 003.jpg

Sage-grouse wander through fields of Wyoming sagebrush. The birds are heavily dependent on sagebrush for food and shelter.

 Courtesy Photo | Wyoming Game and Fish

SHERIDAN — Chris Kirol, a post-doctoral wildlife ecologist, will offer a presentation on greater sage grouse habitat needs and survival threats in the Powder River Basin.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. March 23 at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library’s Inner Circle.

Attendance is free and sponsored by the Bighorn Audubon Society.

Kirol will discuss the ecology of this unique bird and share some interesting facts and details. 

He will also share what he and his colleagues have learned through their research on greater sage-grouse living in an industrial landscape in northeastern Wyoming.

For more information, contact bighornaudubon@gmail.com.

