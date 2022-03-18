SHERIDAN — Chris Kirol, a post-doctoral wildlife ecologist, will offer a presentation on greater sage grouse habitat needs and survival threats in the Powder River Basin.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. March 23 at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library’s Inner Circle.
Attendance is free and sponsored by the Bighorn Audubon Society.
Kirol will discuss the ecology of this unique bird and share some interesting facts and details.
He will also share what he and his colleagues have learned through their research on greater sage-grouse living in an industrial landscape in northeastern Wyoming.
For more information, contact bighornaudubon@gmail.com.