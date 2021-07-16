SHERIDAN — When you think Rodeo Week, you likely think of dusty spurs, rodeo cowboys and bucking broncs.
But Jim Wilhelm, 39-year member of the Sheridan Kiwanis Club, thinks of pancake batter and hundreds upon hundreds of rubber duckies — both traditions started years ago by the Kiwanis Club and carried on to this day.
“I’ve pretty much stepped back and allowed the younger people to run things at this point,” Wilhelm said. “But it’s still fun to watch.”
The Kiwanis’ first contribution to Rodeo Week began in 1975 with their annual pancake breakfast, Wilhelm said. The event was organized by club President Chuck Simon and Rodney Bisbee and served 200 people in its inaugural year, Wilhelm said. Since then, the event has grown tenfold, serving nearly 2,000 people pancakes and a side of ham during a three-hour window Friday morning.
Eventually, the Kiwanis’ numbers dwindled and coordinating the breakfast became a bit too much to handle, Wilhelm said. In 2017, the organization passed the torch to local Boy Scout Troop 117.
“It had become such a job that eight or nine of us couldn’t do it anymore,” Wilhelm said. “The Boy Scouts had helped us quite a bit over the years cleaning tables and that sort of thing. They did such a good job, we decided to let them run it.”
In recent years, the pancake breakfast has evolved into one of the primary fundraisers for Scouts, according to Assistant Scoutmaster Wendy Gale. Profits from the event are split between the Scouts and, in a nod to the event’s history, a scholarship fund in Bisbee’s name.
The Scouts use their portion of the funds to support the various expenses of Scouting, Gale said.
“One of the things we teach is that a Scout is thrifty,” Gale said. “That means students work to pay their own way in the program, among other things. Fundraisers like the pancake breakfast provide opportunities for Scouts to learn the value of hard work and to pay their own way. If they want to go to the National Jamboree (a national gathering of boy scouts from around the country), they’ll have to sell more pancake tickets.”
The scouts expect to go through 27 five-gallon buckets of pancake batter Friday morning, Gale said. The entire troop of 15 students, plus their parents, will be on hand for the event.
In addition to the pancake breakfast, the Scouts also help park cars during Rodeo Week at a rate of $5 a car in parking areas near the fairgrounds, Gale said.
Two other longstanding rodeo traditions also start with the Kiwanis Club: the bed and duck races. Both of those events were launched in 1987 by Wilhelm.
“Yep, those were my harebrained ideas,” Wilhelm chuckled. “I was an officer in the Kiwanis Club at the time, and I attended the international convention in Houston, Texas. Those were two fundraising ideas that came up, and I thought they would be fun ways to raise some money for the organization.”
Like the pancake breakfast, the Beds Along the Bighorns Race has been outsourced in recent years, this time to Sheridan Media, Wilhelm said. But the Kiwanis Club has held onto the duck race as their special annual rodeo tradition, now entering its 34th year.
“We’ve had some interesting times,” Wilhelm said. “The creek’s been high and the creek’s been low, but the ducks keep racing.”
Jennifer Kahm, current president of the club, said the event usually brings in around $4,000 to the club once prize money is awarded. Those dollars go back into other club projects including the Stars of Tomorrow talent competition and Project Graduation, which provides an alternate way for local high schoolers to celebrate their commencement.
“It’s just a great cause, and it’s fun for the kids to watch,” Kahm said.
And if you wouldn’t mind lending a helping hand after the race is over, that is always appreciated, Kahm said.
“Most of our members are too old to be jumping in the creek looking for ducks,” Kahm said. “So if the kids want to help us catch some rubber ducks after the race, we’d appreciate that.”