SHERIDAN — Sheridan residents and visitors will have the chance to witness the intense display of jousting put on by the Knights of Mayhem July 30 at 4 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. From hitting each other off of horses to breaking lances, the knights put on a spectacle for all ages.
While 2017, the first year of the fundraiser for CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy, was a disaster, Executive Director at CHAPS Kristen Marcus said, the nonprofit switched who it hired for performers, bringing in the Knights of Mayhem.
The leader of the troop, Charlie Andrews, has very similar interests and passions as Marcus, making it a perfect fit.
“He came and delivered,” Marcus said of Andrews' first performance in 2018. “He was incredible and put on a great show. He was very entertaining, so ever since then, we have been calling him back and adding a little bit more this year.”
Andrews aims to create an intense full-contact jousting experience for all who attend. He occasionally brings what he calls “nasty sticks” that do not break when they hit another person, instead knocking the other rider off of the horse.
Andrews has been jousting for around 20 years now, earning the title of world champion 13 times. He actively travels the country and world, performing and competing. He has been to locations such as Canada, Norway, Poland, Russia and Ukraine.
He has also appeared on Nickelodeon on the "White Rabbit Project," National Geographic and the History Channel for "Knight Fight." He also is a part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, where children with critical illnesses get to fulfill one of their greatest wishes.
Andrews continues to come back to Sheridan, saying he enjoys performing for the town and watching children’s faces when someone falls off of a horse. He also enjoys bringing together several other jousters. Unlike many would think, the Knights of Mayhem consists of individuals available at that moment; the performers do not always travel together.
One individual who enjoys being a part of the Knights of Mayhem is Kevin Statz. Statz has been a part of the troop for two years, enjoying coming back to the Sheridan area despite the 20-hour drive. He has been jousting since 2013, starting due to an interest in the game Dungeons and Dragons and his childhood experiences.
Statz grew up around horses, with his mother being a barrel racer. He also lived near a Renaissance fair, cultivating that interest further.
At the age of 7, Statz lost one of his eyes to an arrow. He has been told several times he cannot joust; however, when he bought his first horse, he proved his naysayers wrong.
He also specialized in sculpture in college, allowing him to make his own armor for jousting.
Statz has been jousting all over the United States in locations such as Maryland, Maine, California and Oregon. He dedicates his winters to practicing within his own enclosed arena.
Last year, Marcus added a Renaissance fair to the CHAPs fundraiser, adding a queen’s dinner and an increase in food vendors as well as kids activities. The Tournament of Knights will continue to add small elements to the event list to retain public interest in future years, organizers said.
Gates will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, with vendors, kids games, bounce houses and a petting zoo available. The main show will start at 4 p.m. with a small demonstration about CHAPS. Shortly after the show, tickets will become available for the queen’s dinner at 6:30 p.m. There will be a scene from "Henry V" and medieval dance lessons along with the dinner.
There will also be some swordsmen to entertain the crowd during the main show.
“If anybody comes out to the fair(grounds), they are going to see world-class jousting from the best,” Andrews said.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.