SHERIDAN — Sheridan residents and visitors will have the chance to witness the intense display of jousting put on by the Knights of Mayhem July 30 at 4 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. From hitting each other off of horses to breaking lances, the knights put on a spectacle for all ages. 

While 2017, the first year of the fundraiser for CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy, was a disaster, Executive Director at CHAPS Kristen Marcus said, the nonprofit switched who it hired for performers, bringing in the Knights of Mayhem.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you