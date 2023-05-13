SHERIDAN — For six years, CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy has held its annual Tournament of Knights, hosting troupes such as the Knights of Mayhem and the Order of Epona. For the first time, the Knights of Valour plan to grace the stage with the real, full-contact sport of jousting for this year’s event, CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy Executive Director Kristin Marcus said. 

“We are one of the largest jousting companies in the world with well over 30 competitors within our ranks,” Knights of Valour founder Shane Adams said. “The Knights of Valour are one of few full-contact jousting companies in the world. We do not use breaking sticks, our lances are solid.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

