SHERIDAN — For six years, CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy has held its annual Tournament of Knights, hosting troupes such as the Knights of Mayhem and the Order of Epona. For the first time, the Knights of Valour plan to grace the stage with the real, full-contact sport of jousting for this year’s event, CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy Executive Director Kristin Marcus said.
“We are one of the largest jousting companies in the world with well over 30 competitors within our ranks,” Knights of Valour founder Shane Adams said. “The Knights of Valour are one of few full-contact jousting companies in the world. We do not use breaking sticks, our lances are solid.”
Adams started jousting with a dream of becoming a knight in shining armor. He grew up in Ontario, Canada, on a horse farm.
“Believe it or not, I opened up the Medieval Times Theater Dinner in Toronto in 1993,” Adams said. “The whole time I was there, I was pretending that I was living my dream of being a knight in shining armor. This dinner was more theatrical than full-contact jousting. It was not the real deal however. It did not fulfill that childhood dream.”
Adams was soon invited to the International Jousting Championship in 1997 to represent Canada.
“I went to this event thinking I was just going to go and watch,” Adams said. “Upon arriving at this location, I met the English jousting team and they saw that I was wearing a Canada shirt and they thought I was a part of their troupe. I borrowed a shield, a helmet and a horse and competed in the four days of competition. I came back with a broken hand, four broken ribs and the championship title. The team was surprised to know that I have not truly been in full-contact jousting before.”
Adams competed again the following year and came back with yet another state title without any bruises. After his integration into the full-contact jousting community, Adams decided to bring the sport back to Canada with him.
“Canada is very cautious,” Adams said. “They are very cautious when it comes to extreme sports. I knew that I needed to bring the sport down to the United States. I brought full-contact jousting to an event in Pensacola, Florida, first to a renaissance fair and had them witness what the sport really entailed.”
From there, the troupe grew. Adams decided to use heavy armor versus the light chainmail armor due to the response he gained back from the audience.
“It takes a lot of money to be able to build a dream such as one to be a knight,” Adams said. “You need a suit of armor, a horse, a horse trailer and a vehicle to pull the horse trailer. You can not joust against yourself so you have to get other people involved. It gets really expensive fast.”
Today, the troupe performs an estimated three shows any given weekend all over the United States.
Adams has been featured in the New York Times and the show “Full Metal Jousting.” Adams first appeared on National Geographic; however, he did not enjoy the way it was painted to become a documentary drama, so he pulled out the show.
“A lot of people thought I was crazy,” Adams said. “I decided to take a different approach and I went to Pilgrim Films. They provide shows such as Survivor and Dirty Jobs and if anyone was going to make the sport look professional, it was them. I signed with them and ‘Full Metal Jousting’ was produced.”
Adams is looking forward to bringing the sport of full-contact jousting to Sheridan. Adams will be bringing four knights due to the high cost of covering a single knight, including insurance and other various fees. In addition to the jousting, Adams plans to bring heavy combat sword fighters as well.
“We are very excited to present the Knights of Valour to Sheridan,” CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy Volunteer Coordinator Teresa Garrett-Martin said. “We hope the community comes out to see the event on July 29. Tickets can be purchased online.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.