SHERIDAN — The preparation that occurs before a hunting trip can set the tone for the entire hunt, according to local hunters Riley Billings and Jadyn DeTavernier. Given many hunting areas are far from access to resources like shelter, food, water and cell phone service, there’s no such thing as overpreparation.

Born and raised in Sheridan, Billings said the family tradition of participating in hunts stemmed from her grandfather. Now 20 years old, Billings has participated in countless hunting trips with her father Joel and her brother Harley since she was 14, learning everything she knows about preparing for a hunt from them.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

