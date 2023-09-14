SHERIDAN — The preparation that occurs before a hunting trip can set the tone for the entire hunt, according to local hunters Riley Billings and Jadyn DeTavernier. Given many hunting areas are far from access to resources like shelter, food, water and cell phone service, there’s no such thing as overpreparation.
Born and raised in Sheridan, Billings said the family tradition of participating in hunts stemmed from her grandfather. Now 20 years old, Billings has participated in countless hunting trips with her father Joel and her brother Harley since she was 14, learning everything she knows about preparing for a hunt from them.
“Preparing for a hunting trip takes a lot of planning because you won’t have access to a grocery store in the middle of nowhere. In the back of your head, you also have to prepare for the worst because anything could go wrong,” Billings said. “We make a grocery list and we make a list of supplies we need to gather from the sheds. We have to make sure we have sleeping bags, a tent, a stove and much more… You have to prepare for any situation.”
For Billings, absolute essentials include toilet paper, her rifle, a sleeping bag and Cosmic Brownies.
DeTavernier comes from a similar background of avid hunters. Growing up, DeTavernier said hunting with her father was a major bonding experience and fueled her interest to hit the ground running as soon as she was old enough to formally participate.
“You could say I’ve been hunting since I could walk. My dad always took me with him… While I wasn’t old enough to actually hunt, I was always learning from my dad,” DeTavernier said. “As soon as I turned 14 I was in the first hunter safety class I could get into and that’s where I got to start doing my own hunts. We hunt a variety of game.”
When packing for a hunting trip, DeTavernier said personal safety is just as important to consider as food, water and shelter. Camouflage can help with the hunt itself, but it’s equally as important to wear orange when handling rifles to ensure visibility among hunters. Warmer clothes, first aid items, flashlights, radios and other emergency equipment can save a hunter in a pinch if anything goes awry.
“Before you go hunting, know the area. If you don’t, make sure there’s someone with you who does. Carrying a map can be helpful, especially in places where phone service doesn’t exist,” DeTavernier said. “Make sure there are others who know where you are and what time you anticipate to be back from the hunt… While we don’t have many incidents with other animals, there are mountain lions, bears and wolves to stay cautious of. Don’t get too close to moose, either. Pepper spray is a good thing to carry around.”
Careful monitoring of weather conditions and knowledge of current hunting regulations are an integral part of hunting safely and efficiently, Billings said. Weather conditions can be unpredictable and hunting regulations are updated annually, adding to the importance of staying ahead of both.
Lastly, an important aspect of hunting is respect for and understanding of its purpose and meaning, DeTavernier said — for many local hunters, if not most, hunting isn’t just about going out to kill something, it’s about putting food on the table.
“Hunting isn’t called ‘killing’ for a reason. It’s supposed to be seeking and finding. While the excitement of getting your first game is amazing, it’s really about putting meat in the freezer,” DeTavernier said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve eaten game growing up, plus it’s a great way to get out and enjoy nature and can be a great bonding time with friends and family.”
