SHERIDAN — A jury of five women and eight men found Shaun Kobielusz guilty of three counts of voyeurism Wednesday after nearly six hours of deliberation.
Voyeurism is the clandestine and nonconsensual viewing of an individual in a location in which the person being viewed has a reasonable expectation of privacy, including restrooms, baths, bedrooms and other locations. Evidence presented throughout the trial indicated the defendant installed three camera-enabled alarm clocks — including two in restrooms — to record private behaviors, without the consent of others.
To convict the defendant of voyeurism, 6th Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Castano explained, the jury must unanimously determine that, in early November 2020 in Sheridan County, Kobielusz looked into an enclosed area — or an area in which an individual has a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as restrooms, baths and showers — knowingly and without the consent of the person being viewed and captured images of a victim. Each count of voyeurism against the defendant corresponds with one of the defendant’s alleged victims.
During her closing argument, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina Cherni argued the prosecution had proven these elements through the testimony of the state’s five witnesses: the three alleged victims and two law enforcement investigators assigned to the case.
Testimony presented by the two investigators — Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Mullikin and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mike Gale — indicated the hidden camera alarm clocks were purchased through the defendant’s Amazon account and shipped to the defendant’s Sheridan County address. The cameras then captured 121 videos of people in private locations.
“What makes sense is the person who ordered [the surveillance equipment], who had it delivered, who paid for it…that’s the one who put it there,” Cherni said.
In addition, all three alleged victims in the case testified they did not consent to the clandestine photography, Cherni reminded the jurors. One alleged victim testified Kobielusz admitted to employing the hidden cameras.
Meanwhile, defense attorney Ron Wirthwein reminded the jury of a few essential jury instructions — the legal information and directions provided to jurors by the judge ahead of deliberations.
The jury should not indulge in conjecture or speculation, and the state, Wirthwein argued, asked jurors to engage in conjecture by assuming Kobielusz purchased the surveillance equipment because it was ordered through his Amazon account. Someone else could have accessed the account, the defense posited, and the account had been used to purchase other items — such as women’s clothing — that were clearly not for Kobielusz.
“The state asks you to conjecture in this case over and over and over again. That is something that you are not able to do,” Wirthwein said.
Wirthwein also reminded jurors it is their responsibility to judge the credibility of witnesses, their possible interest in the outcome of the trial and the weight attributable to each piece of evidence. The defense alleged the case was an elaborate set-up since one victim stood to gain from Kobielusz’s criminal charges and possible incarceration.
Finally, Wirthwein pointed out, the defense need not — and in this case, did not — call any witnesses in a criminal case. Rather, the burden of proving the defendant’s guilt lies solely on the prosecution while the defense is not required to prove anything.
Ultimately, the jury adhered to Cherni’s argument. Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the jury returned to the 4th Judicial District courtroom and delivered its verdict: guilty on all three counts.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.