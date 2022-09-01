Courthouse stock (9.1.2022)
After a three-day trial this week, a jury found Shaun Kobielusz guilty of three counts of voyeurism Wednesday. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — A jury of five women and eight men found Shaun Kobielusz guilty of three counts of voyeurism Wednesday after nearly six hours of deliberation. 

Voyeurism is the clandestine and nonconsensual viewing of an individual in a location in which the person being viewed has a reasonable expectation of privacy, including restrooms, baths, bedrooms and other locations. Evidence presented throughout the trial indicated the defendant installed three camera-enabled alarm clocks  — including two in restrooms — to record private behaviors, without the consent of others. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

