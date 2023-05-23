SHERIDAN — A lifelong outdoorsman and trail enthusiast, Jared Koenig has fulfilled the long vacant recreational program manager position at Sheridan Community Land Trust. Fueled by his love of the outdoors and community involvement, Koenig looks forward to building relationships with volunteers to strengthen Sheridan’s outdoor recreation scene for everyone.

Koenig grew up working on his family’s ranch near Aladdin. Koenig moved to Sheridan and completed high school at Big Horn High School before moving back to work on the ranch but said he felt himself going down a different path in life. Koenig had already fallen in love with the Sheridan area and the recreational opportunities provided by trails and the close proximity of the mountains.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you