SHERIDAN — Todd A. Kohler pleaded not guilty to homicide by vehicle, a misdemeanor, in Sheridan County Circuit Court Thursday.
Kohler faces the charge after a vehicle crash in which he was involved killed Shariah Harper Dec. 8, 2020.
According to court documents, Harper had been traveling north on Wyoming Highway 338 near the intersection of Wyoming Highway 339. She slowed as a vehicle in front of her waited to turn left onto Highway 339.
Data from an accident construction investigation indicates Harper started to move right and accelerate right before impact and she was traveling between 6 and 9 miles per hour. Court documents indicate this is when Kohler, who was driving a FedEx truck, struck Harper's vehicle.
The impact caused Harper's vehicle to strike the rear of the vehicle in front of her before going off the roadway, through a fence and coming to rest in a field.
Court documents state Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers investigated the crash and interviewed witnesses at the scene. One witness saw the truck approaching Harper's car and said it did not slow down before impact. Data from the investigation indicate Kohler did slow from about 65 or 60 miles per hour before the impact, braking approximately 21 feet before the collision. One trooper indicated that data shows Kohler did not react until tenths of a second before the collision.
When interviewed at the hospital following the crash, Kohler told a WHP trooper he had been looking at the handheld GPS mobile device and this distracted him while he was driving. Court documents state FedEx provided a copy of Kohler's route from the mobile device and it showed his last delivery had been at 11:47 a.m. and it was believed the crash happened at approximately 11:50 a.m.
Kohler submitted to a blood test while at the hospital, and no drugs or alcohol were found in his system. Each vehicle involved in the crash was also inspected and showed no mechanical problems that might have contributed to the crash.
The misdemeanor charge of homicide by vehicle carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and up to a $2,000 fine. Kohler's bond was set at $2,000 and Judge Shelley Cundiff set a 10% required posting for Kohler to be released.
According to Kohler's attorney, he no longer works at FedEx, but both he and his wife work and live in Sheridan.