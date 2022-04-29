SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff sentenced Todd A. Kohler to 70 days in jail, one year supervised probation and 230 hours of community service education on distracted driving in relation to the 2020 homicide by vehicle of Shariah Harper.
“[This] is the absolute toughest thing I’ve ever done as a circuit court judge,” Cundiff said to the circuit courtroom, nearly filled with supporters of the victim’s family and defendant alike.
According to court documents, Kohler was traveling in his FedEx pickup truck on Wyoming Highway 338 — also called Decker Road — at the intersection of Highway 339 Dec. 8, 2020, when he struck Harper’s vehicle. Harper died as a result of the crash.
As a result of the incident, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett charged Kohler with homicide by vehicle, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $2,000 fine or both. After initially pleading not guilty, Kohler changed his plea to no contest in March.
At Kohler’s sentencing, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers William Kirkman and Ryan Logan explained Kohler’s FedEx truck hit Harper’s vehicle at approximately 60 mph as Harper’s vehicle crawled between 6 and 9 mph. Because of the collision, Harper’s vehicle rear-ended the vehicle in front of it before veering off the road, going through a fence and stopping in an adjacent field.
Analysis of Kohler’s blood indicated he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, Kirkman said.
However, WHP’s investigation did identify the cause of the crash: distracted driving. Kirkman said Kohler admitted to looking at the GPS on his passenger’s seat when he collided with Harper’s car. By the time Kohler saw and reacted to Kohler’s vehicle — by steering away from the vehicle and breaking — it was too late to stop the collision, Logan said.
The defendant’s attorney pointed out this distracted driving — although admittedly unwise — was also the responsibility of FedEx, which allegedly failed to outfit Kohler’s work vehicle with proper GPS equipment.
The victim’s mother, Marsha Harper, took the stand to describe her daughter when she died. Shariah Harper was 23-years-old and had dreams of attending law school at the University of Wyoming, her mother explained to the court. She was an avid debater; her vocabulary and the cadence of her voice would have made her an excellent attorney, Marsha Harper said.
Marsha Harper also expressed her frustration the charge is a misdemeanor, when the avoidable incident had caused her family so much pain. She asked the judge to impose the maximum 12-month jail sentence.
“It has always been myself and my son and my daughter…Together, we were perfect…” Marsha Harper said. “One day less than 12 month is just an offense to what me and my family have suffered.”
The defendant also spoke to the judge prior to sentencing. Kohler said he felt it was his “moral and ethical duty” to address the court and the Harper family.
Kohler apologized for the agony his actions had caused and wished them comfort and peace in the wake of the tragedy, while acknowledging his apology would assuage no grief for the family.
“I know my words come far too late…To me, telling anyone touched by her death ‘I’m sorry’ rings hollow,” Kohler said.
Although he said his own suffering as a result of the accident was irrelevant, Kohler promised the Harper family he would spend the rest of his life seeking redemption for his behavior that December day.
Before imposing a sentence, Cundiff explained this case posed a particular challenge for her: how to punish people already punishing themselves. What was the best service of justice in the matter, Cundiff asked herself, when no sentence could alleviate the victim’s family’s devastation or offer the defendant the redemption he seeks?
Cundiff also mourned the loss of Shariah Harper’s service to the legal community. The judge imagined just how well the victim would have understood the minutiae of the proceedings Thursday: how the criminal justice process works, why the case is a misdemeanor offense, why the defendant initially pleaded not guilty.
“That’s our loss, to the legal profession and our community,” Cundiff said of the victim’s lost legal career.
Ultimately, Cundiff sentenced Kohler to 365 days in jail, suspended for 70 days in jail and one year of supervised probation. Cundiff also required the defendant complete 230 hours of community service, educating the public on the harmful effects of distracted driving.
“I think that is a better use of your time,” Cundiff said of Kohler’s community service hours.
Cundiff said she selected the sentence for the purpose of general deterrence, or sending a reminder to the community to think twice before picking up a cellphone or looking at other electronic devices while driving.
The judge said she hoped the Harper family and the defendant would find peace and healing from this accident in time.