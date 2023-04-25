SHERIDAN — A potential bill was proposed to the Wyoming Legislative Joint Judiciary Committee that would address gray areas in statutes that sometimes allow parental abductors to slip through the cracks.
The committee gathered Monday at Sheridan College for the first of a two-day judiciary meeting where law enforcement professionals from across Wyoming could testify to the committee directly regarding issues in need of attention in the world of law enforcement.
Several setbacks in the justice system can prevent law enforcement from getting involved in cases of parental abduction as most custody disputes are considered civil matters and not criminal, said Elizabeth Lance, an Albany County attorney who works in family law.
Because custody disputes are often considered civil cases, there is little law enforcement can do to prevent a parent from taking a child from the other parent until custody is defined in court, which can be a lengthy and expensive process, Lance said.
Sheridan Police Department Chief Travis Koltiska spoke before the Joint Judiciary Committee alongside Cara Chambers, director of the Wyoming Division of Victim Services, to discuss parental abduction from a law enforcement perspective.
Koltiska said it isn’t often that parental abduction cases in Wyoming fall outside the realm of being adequately addressed by current statutes, but when they do it can be difficult for law enforcement to step in until custody is defined in court.
“What is by far the more overwhelming issue that law enforcement faces is… parents using children to get back at one or the other. It is one parent indicating that the other parent did not follow the civil order that’s in place because the child was gone an extra couple of hours,” Koltiska said. “At that point we advise them that the remedy is through district court where the custodial agreement was originally in place.”
Rep. Mark Jennings took issue with the use of the word ‘prevention’ when proposing how to alleviate these gaps in state statute surrounding parental abduction, as parental custody is a fundamental right in need of protection.
“What you’ll see happen is that something’s gone wrong, a parent may believe that they’re about to lose custody or something is going on and they may run with the child. It is very messy, so having the ability to try to enforce things to stop that from happening before it happens, that is prevention,” Chambers said. “But, these are fundamental rights, which is why things that we’ve danced around here are trying to get these things into court quicker, making sure that parties have adequate representation.”
Sheridan County Republican Party Chair Bryan Miller testified to the committee as well, voicing the key to solving the issue without infringing upon parental rights could be increasing penalties in cases of parent abduction to deter it from happening.
“Increasing the penalties on those is one of the things you could certainly do and you could do it rather quickly, making them mean something. If someone violates a court order and there’s no penalty to it, they’ll do it again and again,” Miller said. “Just building on what already exists may not be the way to go… Please don’t create more laws just to make laws, just to make people feel better about it.”
The judiciary meeting will continue at Sheridan College Tuesday. The meeting is free and open to the public and is located at SC’s Thorne Rider Campus Center in room eight.
