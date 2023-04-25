SHERIDAN — A potential bill was proposed to the Wyoming Legislative Joint Judiciary Committee that would address gray areas in statutes that sometimes allow parental abductors to slip through the cracks. 

The committee gathered Monday at Sheridan College for the first of a two-day judiciary meeting where law enforcement professionals from across Wyoming could testify to the committee directly regarding issues in need of attention in the world of law enforcement.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you