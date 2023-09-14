Pumpkin Patch Standalones 004.jpg
Davin Gorzalka, left, and Ian Reichert, right, smile triumphantly as the kneel over what they believe to be the "biggest pumpkin in the patch," Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Koltiska Pumpkin Patch has opened for the season giving locals an opportunity to pick the perfect pumpkin.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Koltiska Pumpkin Patch has opened for the season giving locals an opportunity to pick the perfect pumpkin.

The patch opened on Wednesday and will remain open through Oct. 8. The patch is open from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

