SHERIDAN — The Koltiska Pumpkin Patch has opened for the season giving locals an opportunity to pick the perfect pumpkin.
The patch opened on Wednesday and will remain open through Oct. 8. The patch is open from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
It costs $7.50 to pick and pack your own pumpkin. Cash and checks are accepted. Food — including hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, fresh cut french fries and soda — is available for sale on the weekends and fresh produce is available for sale as long as supplies last.
Admission to the pumpkin patch is free, as are wagon rides, cookies, bottled water, the farm animal zoo and a bucket raffle.
The pumpkin patch is located at 120 Cat Creek Road. Drive east on Fifth Street one mile past the Information Center and then turn right on County Road 84. Follow the orange signs for six miles.
For more information, visit the patch’s Facebook page or call 307-751-6093.