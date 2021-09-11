SHERIDAN — While the official start of fall is still more than a week away, area residents will be able to kick off the season with the opening of the Koltiska Pumpkin Patch Sept. 15.
The patch will open at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 and will close Oct. 10. Hours of operation are 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Appointments may also be scheduled for large groups by calling 307-751-6093.
The patch also features animals to view and feed, picture areas, face-hole boards and more.
For more information, find the Koltiska Pumpkin Patch on Facebook. The patch is located at 120 Cat Creek Road.