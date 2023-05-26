SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation District 4 Wyoming Transportation Department Employees Association recently awarded scholarships to two students.
Lainey Konetzki is the daughter of Larry and Lisa Konetzki of Sheridan. Konetzki has been attending Sheridan College the past two years and will be transferring to West Texas A&M in the fall. With two years of prerequisites and a farrier science certificate in hand, she is excited to continue her studies in equine industry and business in hopes of opening her own equine business, which will include utilizing her farrier training and passion and experience training horses. Konetzki’s father Larry is WYDOT’s District 4 maintenance engineer.