SHERIDAN — Tina Krueger remembers a quote she once read under a Snapple lid to this day.
“For every minute you are angry, you lose 60 seconds of happiness.” The quote, attributed to Ralph Waldo Emerson, reminds Krueger each day to focus on helping others find happiness.
Krueger, along with 10 other nominees for the award, was recognized during Wednesday’s Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce luncheon with the FAB Woman of the Year award.
Typically, The Sheridan Press presents the award during the FAB Women’s Conference each spring. While the event was canceled due to COVID-19, The Press partnered with the Chamber in order to honor the women.
Members of the public submitted nominations in January. The committee that plans the FAB Conference each year then considered the nominations and selected this year’s winner.
Krueger, nominated by representatives of Joey’s Foundation, has a broad impact in the Sheridan area community.
She has spent many hours serving local nonprofits like the Lunch Together Soup Kitchen, animal shelters, local senior services and nursing homes, Trout Unlimited, Antelope Butte, Holy Name Catholic Church and Relay for Life.
In addition, Krueger has assisted with various fly-fishing and casting instruction workshops, youth mentoring and as a state science fair judge. She also serves on the Provision Fund in Sheridan.
“Tina is an extremely personable individual and loves nothing more than to lend a hand to those around her,” Krueger’s nominators wrote. “She is aware how the community of Sheridan has raised her and wants to give back in ways that continue to make Sheridan a happy and healthy place for families to thrive.
“More specifically, in addition to her extensive presence as an active volunteer, the river work through our Sheridan parks done by the company she now owns has naturally beautified our town and provided outdoor recreation for residents as well as tourists who visit.”
Krueger purchased Steady Stream Hydrology from Cheryl Harrelson in January 2018 and has run the business since. Steady Stream Hydrology offers expertise in stream restoration and assessment using natural channel design concepts, according to the company website.
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso attended Wednesday’s luncheon at the Holiday Inn. He noted the accomplishments of all 11 nominees for the Woman of the Year award.
“It is a remarkable achievement…” Barrasso said. “What criteria do they use? No. 1, integrity, also leadership, vision, determination — all of the kind of things — strength, humanitarianism and adaptability. Seven criteria for leadership, that’s really impressive.”
While Krueger earned recognition as this year’s recipient, all of the women recognized have lengthy resumes of public service. They include:
• Jill Bates — As a parent and business owner, Bates focuses much of her time volunteering as a parent support organizer and liaison, coaching and organizing groups to participate in volunteer activities or events.
• Kathy Bede — Owner of Verdello, Bede has a long history of involvement with volunteer activities, according to her nominator. She has been active with the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and works to partner with other downtown businesses and nonprofits.
• Jen Crouse — As executive director of Sheridan College Foundation, Crouse works behind the scenes often to ensure projects and causes gain traction. She has served with the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and Rotary, among other activities.
• Mary Beth Evers — A retired teacher, Evers has made a widespread impact through her passion to help others succeed and through her work with nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity, The Food Group and others.
• Bonnie Gregory — Gregory, founder of Rooted in Wyoming, has served the community through a variety of nonprofits, including 4-H, FFA, youth rodeo, community gardens, Downtown Sheridan Association events and more.
• Elaine Olafson Henry — A lifetime student, Henry has served or currently serves on a large number of boards and committees, including the Center for a Vital Community, Dementia Friendly Wyoming, the University of Wyoming Art Museum National Advisory Board and Sheridan Public Arts Committee.
• Stella Montano — After retiring from The Hub on Smith, Montano has stayed busy volunteering with a variety of organizations like the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Life Link and Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, among others.
• Elizabeth Moore — Investing time and passion in worthy causes, Moore has served in a volunteer capacity for organizations such as The Food Group, Bought Beautifully and ministry.
• Rhonda Weber — Through the Advocacy and Resource Center, Weber serves victims of crime throughout the community. Beyond that, she volunteers for support groups and hotlines, athletic teams and more.
• Alison Wigglesworth — Currently working with Frontier Asset Management, Wigglesworth has volunteered with Bought Beautifully, KidsLife, Big Horn Education Fund and Legacy Pregnancy Center, among a number of other activities.
Kristen Czaban, publisher of The Sheridan Press, noted the importance of recognizing the women in Sheridan each year.
“Typically the FAB Women’s Conference kicks off with the award luncheon,” Czaban said. “The goal is to add inspiration to the day and encourage women to keep giving back to the community, to keep working hard and to keep networking to solve problems.
“Plus, these women — and so many others — deserve to be celebrated for their efforts,” she said.
The 2020 FAB Women’s Conference was canceled, but organizers still hope to have planned keynote speaker Sarah Kay, a spoken word poet, visit Sheridan as part of a future event.