Catherine (Catie) Kuehl’s current post-high school goals include attending either Pomona College in Claremont, California, or Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., with the intention of majoring in environmental policy.

SHERIDAN — Academics for All announced Catherine (Catie) Kuehl as this week’s Summit Award winner.

Kuehl is the daughter of Michelle Sullivan and Brian Kuehl. She has an unweighted GPA of 4.0, with her courseload including a wide variety of AP courses. Beyond Sheridan High School, she has participated in the University of Wyoming Summer Institute and UW Summer Engineering Program as well as the Between the Lines International Writing Camp.

