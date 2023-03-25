SHERIDAN — Academics for All announced Catherine (Catie) Kuehl as this week’s Summit Award winner.
Kuehl is the daughter of Michelle Sullivan and Brian Kuehl. She has an unweighted GPA of 4.0, with her courseload including a wide variety of AP courses. Beyond Sheridan High School, she has participated in the University of Wyoming Summer Institute and UW Summer Engineering Program as well as the Between the Lines International Writing Camp.
“It has been a distinct pleasure to watch Kuehl evolve into such a strong leader over the past seven years I’ve known her,” said Debra Hill, GATE teacher at Sheridan Junior High School. “Yes, she is an all-star student and athlete, but what sets her apart from her peers is her ability to confidently guide and inspire others. She has always been a young lady who has no problem stating her mind, even when it differs from that of her peers. That confidence has grown Kuehl into an articulate, well-informed, passionate young lady who genuinely seeks to lead the charge in changing her world for the better. When parents talk about raising intelligent and empowered young women for the 21st century, Kuehl could easily be a poster-child for that vision.”
Isaac Van Dyke, math teacher at Sheridan High School, has taught and coached her.
“She is extraordinary,” Van Dyke said. “Her thirst for learning new knowledge and concepts is astounding; the desire to learn as much as she possibly can in her short 18 years is simply inspiring. Kuehl’s list of rigorous classes, school clubs, orchestra and athletics is immense. Not only is she involved, she is top notch in all the activities she is a part of. If there is an AP class, she is in it; Kuehl is currently or has been enrolled in nine AP classes. Not only is she enrolled in AP classes, but she passes the AP exams. She received the AP Scholar Honor Award for averaging a 3.25 on all AP exams taken.
“I currently have her in my AP Calculus AB class; her mathematical talent is amazing, and her willingness to help others is commendable,” Van Dyke said. “Not only is Kuehl academically inclined, she also is very involved. She is in student council, National Honor Society, Sources of Strength, Symphony Orchestra, We the People and soccer. Being involved is one thing, but being the leader and top performer in her activities is impressive. Kuehl is student body president and National Honor Society president. She was All-State and All-Northwest cello player and participates in the orchestra at our local community college. Her We the People team won state and participated at the national competition. Kuehl is a well-rounded individual that will be a contributing member to society. Her abilities, intelligence, kind demeanor and team-minded spirit will carry her to a very successful college career, and, more importantly, a successful life.”
Kuehl’s current post-high school goals include attending either Pomona College in Claremont, California, or Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., with the intention of majoring in environmental policy. One source of motivation for Kuehl’s impressive thirst for knowledge and achievement is her favorite book, “Educated” by Tara Westover.
“After reading what Tara was able to make of such an underprivileged life, I was inspired to take advantage of every opportunity that comes my way,” Kuehl said.