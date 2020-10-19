SHERIDAN — Organizers have scheduled the next Sheridan Tech Meet-Up for Oct. 26.
From 5-7:30 p.m. at Phorge Makerspace, L&H Industrial's Mike Wandler will present on the company's history and growth, international locations, modern manufacturing practices and a NASA crawler transporter project.
L&H Industrial has manufactured more than 1,300 parts and installed on-site to increase the payload to handle more than 21 million pounds for the next generation of rockets for space exploration.
Phorge Makerspace is located at 556 S. Broadway St., entering at the Discovery Center.
Organizers ask those wishing to attend to RSVP by calling IMPACT 307 Sheridan at 307-675-1939.