A recent survey showed certified staff and substitute teachers are the most difficult to hire and retain, and while 60% of respondents said pay has a significant impact on their ability to recruit and retain staff, 33% said it’s not the most significant factor.

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming School Boards Association presented results of a survey to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee Monday, showing lack of respect for educational professions has resulted in difficulties recruiting and retaining staff. 

The purpose of the survey was to collect non-monetary information from school districts about what factors have impacted recruitment efforts across the state. The survey was available to all 48 school districts Sept. 15-22; 42 districts responded.

