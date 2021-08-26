SHERIDAN — Sheridan County’s Relay for Life has ended, but the need for cancer research goes on.
According to the National Cancer Institute, Sheridan County has an incident rate of 400.6 cancer cases per 100,000 people. Annually, this comes out to roughly 165 friends, neighbors and family members fighting the disease.
Michelle Edwards, former event chair of the Sheridan and Johnson County Relay for Life events, is just one of the local residents touched by the disease. That personal impact is what motivated her to get involved with the local relay event a decade ago.
“Cancer is something that affects everybody, and we all know someone who has been affected by it,” Edwards said. “Each of my four grandparents had it at some point, and it took two of them. That’s part of the reason I got involved. I believe in the mission of the American Cancer Society and what they do. I enjoy supporting the research side and working toward a solution for this horrible disease.”
Since becoming chair in 2017, Edwards helped raise $142,577, which went to the American Cancer Society and its programs. ACS is the leading donor to cancer research and new drug development. In Sheridan County, ACS services include rides to and from cancer treatments, free wigs and a resource center at the Welch Cancer Center.
But times are changing, and it simply wasn’t feasible to continue the relay event as the volunteer board organizing the event shrank, Edwards said.
“We’ve lost interest from some of the planning committee members and the relay participants themselves,” Edwards said. “The committee was down to about five of us, and each of us is very busy with other community events and our personal lives. We were struggling to find the capacity in each of our lives to give this event the attention it needed, and we were not having any luck with our recruitment efforts. It was a really difficult decision for us, but at the end of the day, we did not have the capacity for it.”
The 2021 Sheridan County Relay for Life, previously scheduled for Sept. 11, has been canceled. According to Catina Stuble, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society’s north region, there are currently no plans to revive the event in future years.
“As of right now, there are no plans to continue with the Relay for Life of Sheridan,” Stuble said. “Relay is a volunteer-driven event, and unfortunately we no longer have the volunteer capacity to continue in that community.”
Edwards first announced the event’s cancellation via a Facebook post in July. She has heard from no one interested in helping revive the event since that announcement.
Relay depends on volunteers with planning for the event beginning six to nine months in advance, Edwards said.
The planning committee organizes events — from a dinner for cancer survivors to opening ceremonies to games for children — and are also actively involved in helping relay teams fundraise prior to the event.
“We work with those teams in the four or five months leading up to the event, so by the time relay arrives, it is a culmination of months of hard work,” Edwards said.
Edwards said she understood why the volunteer-dependent event had to be canceled this year, but she also was hopeful new community members would step up to continue the event’s mission and vision. She expressed interest in continuing to be involved in a smaller capacity herself.
“I’m definitely not closing the door on that, although I couldn’t say what that would look like,” Edwards said of bringing back the event down the line. “It could look different, and I think it maybe needs a revamp with fresh ideas and thoughts… I do hope it keeps going, and I would like to stay involved in it somehow. I just can’t do it by myself anymore. We need more buy-in from the community.”
If you are interested in becoming involved with the Sheridan County Relay for Life planning committee, reach out to Stuble at catina.stuble@cancer.org.
Although the 2021 relay has been canceled, the event’s donation page is still active at https://bit.ly/38feSnC. To date, $3,774 has been donated for this year’s Sheridan County Relay for Life with every dollar supporting the mission of the American Cancer Society.