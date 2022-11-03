SHERIDAN — Lagniappe Center, a new nonprofit ministry in Sheridan, announced the graduation of its first trainee, Sean Gillenwater, from the program whose mission is to equip low-income parents for living-wage employment through commercial sewing training and relevant supportive programming.
The training program pays $18.50/hour for a full-time work week.
While with the program, Gillenwater participated in commercial sewing training, meal planning and nutrition education, a nine-week financial literacy course and career coaching.
The married, 24-year-old father of three received a full-time, benefited job offer from Big Horn Airways after 102 days in the program. Prior to this, Gillenwater’s employment had never included paid time off, retirement or health insurance benefits.
Nearly 50 people attended his graduation celebration at Grace Anglican Church Oct. 23, which included placing the handprints of Gillenwater’s children on canvas, a reminder of how generations are impacted by supporting parents through employment. His youngest child was born prematurely during Gillenwater’s training at Lagniappe.
“The objective of Lagniappe is for the trainee to find living wage employment elsewhere and become better situated professionally than his or her previous work situation,” Crystal Merriam, director and founder of Lagniappe, said at the graduation celebration. “Simply put, the end goal of Lagniappe is to leave for a better job. Graduation doesn’t happen because the trainee has mastered certain skills or so many weeks have passed; it happens when a hiring manager elsewhere extends a job offer, as has happened in Sean’s case. And as Sean is our first trainee, this is also a momentous occasion for Lagniappe.”
Lagniappe opened its doors in June 2022 and is supported primarily by local contributions, as well as grants from the Scott Foundation, Matthew 25 Initiative, and the Watt Foundation.