Sean Gillenwater sits at a sewing machine during his graduation from employment at the Lagniappe Center Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

SHERIDAN — Lagniappe Center, a new nonprofit ministry in Sheridan, announced the graduation of its first trainee, Sean Gillenwater, from the program whose mission is to equip low-income parents for living-wage employment through commercial sewing training and relevant supportive programming.

The training program pays $18.50/hour for a full-time work week.

