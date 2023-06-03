SHERIDAN — Lagniappe Center, a local nonprofit founded by Crystal Merriam, is growing its visibility by partnering with local businesses to sell products handmade by its program participants.
The center, headquartered in Grace Anglican Church, began as a place that provided full-time employment to parents in need of a living wage and practical job skills. The parents — known as “trainees” by the center — are taught to sew pet beds to donate to local animal shelters, and take classes designed to help them develop both personally and professionally. The goal of Lagniappe is to eventually help trainees find permanent employment with the skills they establish at the program.
While this is still the core purpose of Lagniappe, the nonprofit is now partnering with Carroll’s Furniture and Roosters Gift Shop to sell the beds — and now, tote bags — to the public.
Merriam said the tote bags are designed for gardening and are intended to be sturdy enough for people with limited mobility to use. She said the addition of Lagniappe’s products to local retail stores will help support the program’s finances, but mostly she hopes to see it increase public knowledge of the assistance offered by Lagniappe to those who need it.
“Yes, it will help the budget, but it also helps spread awareness about our program,” Merriam said. “We want people to know that we exist.”
The new Lagniappe tote bags are on display at Roosters Gift Shop. Owner Niki Warnke said the community’s response to the bags has been warm so far, and she’s eager to see them sell throughout the tourist season.
“They [tourists] love anything for a good cause,” Warnke said. “I’m always amazed at what they donate to our community when they don’t even live here.”
Pet beds made by Lagniappe trainees have been available for purchase at Carroll’s Furniture for six weeks. Owner Annie Magera said the idea for a partnership between Lagniappe and Carroll’s Furniture blossomed when she met Merriam in Italy, while both women were on a choir-related trip with their children.
“We’re all about elevating nonprofits in our community and just helping out,” Magera said. “We just hope that the program continues to grow and that we will help that happen.”
Lagniappe trainee Dalcie Simpson has been part of the program for about two months. She said learning new skills and building projects from scratch has given her a sense of confidence when talking to future employers, and knowing products she’s made are being sold in public spaces has been an especially rewarding part of her time at the center.
“It’s really awesome,” Simpson said. “It’s nice to know that what we’re doing can be utilized back into the community.”
Donations to Lagniappe are tax deductible and can be made to Grace Anglican Church, 1992 W. 5th St. Potential candidates for the program can apply at lagniappesheridan.org.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.