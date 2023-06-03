SHERIDAN — Lagniappe Center, a local nonprofit founded by Crystal Merriam, is growing its visibility by partnering with local businesses to sell products handmade by its program participants.

The center, headquartered in Grace Anglican Church, began as a place that provided full-time employment to parents in need of a living wage and practical job skills. The parents — known as “trainees” by the center — are taught to sew pet beds to donate to local animal shelters, and take classes designed to help them develop both personally and professionally. The goal of Lagniappe is to eventually help trainees find permanent employment with the skills they establish at the program.

