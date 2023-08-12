SHERIDAN — After three hours of deliberation, a jury of 12 found Dr. Brian Laman not guilty of negligence in the civil lawsuit against Laman and Sheridan Orthopedic Associates, P.A. Plaintiff Mary Moore alleged she suffered complications with a wrist fracture due to Laman’s decline to operate on the injury in 2017.
Court returned from recess Friday morning to counsel’s closing arguments. Jon Moyers, plaintiff Mary Moore’s attorney, asked the jury to consider the difficulty Moore has experienced since she sustained her wrist fracture May 21, 2017. Moyers said Moore has suffered with limited range of motion, loss of grip strength and constant pain that impacts her ability to perform many basic tasks.
Moyers said Laman is being correctly judged based on the wealth of information and academic literature regarding the standard of care on distal-radial fractures. He noted witnesses Dr. Carlton Clinkscales and Dr. Barry Smith, two of the best hand surgeons in the region, both testified Moore could have benefitted from surgery to restore proper joint movement of the wrist and decrease her chance of developing arthritis over time.
Scott Ortiz, defendant’s attorney, argued Clinkscales’ testimony was the most credible witness, having treated countless distal-radial fractures during his career. Ortiz reminded the jury of Clinkscales’ testimony that there are multiple ways to meet the standard of care when treating this type of wrist fracture and Laman met this standard by recommending what he thought was the best treatment option.
Ortiz said Moore’s symptoms of pain, tingling, numbness, limited range of motion and loss of grip strength are all consistent with posttraumatic arthritis that would have developed with or without surgery. Because posttraumatic arthritis is caused by damage to the cartilage and not damage to the bone, Ortiz said surgery to restore the malalignment of Moore’s wrist would not have solved her arthritis and therefore many of her current symptoms.
Ortiz urged the jury not to jump to bad conclusions because of a bad outcome. Ortiz said Moore still lives an active, independent lifestyle and is able to manage her pain with occasional steroid injections and over the counter pain medication. The glass is still half full for Moore, Ortiz said, even with her limitations.
