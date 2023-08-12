Sheridan County Courthouse stock (7.14.2022)
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — After three hours of deliberation, a jury of 12 found Dr. Brian Laman not guilty of negligence in the civil lawsuit against Laman and Sheridan Orthopedic Associates, P.A. Plaintiff Mary Moore alleged she suffered complications with a wrist fracture due to Laman’s decline to operate on the injury in 2017.

Court returned from recess Friday morning to counsel’s closing arguments. Jon Moyers, plaintiff Mary Moore’s attorney, asked the jury to consider the difficulty Moore has experienced since she sustained her wrist fracture May 21, 2017. Moyers said Moore has suffered with limited range of motion, loss of grip strength and constant pain that impacts her ability to perform many basic tasks.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you