SHERIDAN — Trial continued Thursday in the medical malpractice civil suit against Sheridan Orthopedic Associates, P.A. and Dr. Brian Laman.
The court returned from recess to the defense’s first witness, Dr. Carlton Clinkscales, an orthopedic surgeon from Colorado who specializes in surgery on the hands and wrists. Clinkscales said distal-radial fractures, such as the one suffered by plaintiff Mary Moore, are commonly seen in his office.
Clinkscales said distal-radial fractures are different case-by-case and the type of treatment recommended could vary between physicians. Because distal-radial fractures are so common, Clinkscales said they are extensively researched and the standard of care for that type of injury is debated in medical circles, adding his opinion that Laman met the standard of care through recommending what he thought was the best course of treatment based on the information he had.
Looking at Moore’s X-rays, Clinkscales concluded posttraumatic arthritis would have been inevitable regardless of whether she’d received operative treatment at the time of the injury. The reason for this is the damage to the cartilage, Clinkscales said, which is not an injury that can be fixed with osteotomy — an operation to repair the bone — but it does not serve to repair the cartilage, which is where arthritis begins.
Clinkscales agreed with the plaintiff’s notion that Moore’s injury could have benefitted from an operation, though added the answers are sometimes more obvious in hindsight. Clinkscales said operative care might have changed the outcome of Moore’s injury but noted there is only so much that can be done to repair certain fractures if they’re severe enough.
Next to the stand was Laman, who testified he did not find Moore’s fracture to meet any strict criteria for operation, lending to his decision to treat the fracture with a cast instead of surgery. Laman maintained his records indicate he did discuss surgery with Moore as an option, although she testified she does not recall surgery ever being brought up.
Part of the plaintiff’s argument alleged Laman breached the standard of care by neglecting to properly examine the injury in the weeks after Moore’s first visit to determine whether she would benefit from surgery. Laman said he ordered X-rays and measured the fractures to monitor the healing process but the measurements did not make it into his records.
During cross examination, Laman agreed the current state of Moore’s wrist would, by definition alone, be classified as malformed. Laman denied the current state of Moore’s wrist was a direct result of the care he provided, but rather a result of the injury itself.
Moore had no medical conditions that would have disqualified her as a candidate for surgery, Laman said, but he maintained he would have pivoted his approach to her treatment had he known Moore was having an adverse experience.
The court will return from recess Friday for closing statements from the plaintiff and the defense, after which the 12-person jury will deliberate on the final verdict.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.