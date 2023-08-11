Sheridan County Courthouse stock (8.18.2022)
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Trial continued Thursday in the medical malpractice civil suit against Sheridan Orthopedic Associates, P.A. and Dr. Brian Laman.

The court returned from recess to the defense’s first witness, Dr. Carlton Clinkscales, an orthopedic surgeon from Colorado who specializes in surgery on the hands and wrists. Clinkscales said distal-radial fractures, such as the one suffered by plaintiff Mary Moore, are commonly seen in his office.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you