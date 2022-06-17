SHERIDAN — The Model A & Pioneer Car Club of Sheridan and Johnson Counties recently announced its annual scholarship recipients.
This year's recipients are Brandon Beyl and Kylee Lamb.
This scholarship has two main purpose, according to members of the club: to assist Wyoming youth from Sheridan and Johnson counties with the financial burden of an education beyond high school and to support and promote interest in the automotive industry such as auto or diesel mechanic/technician, automotive restoration, welding, fabrication, paint and body, machinist, etc.
Eligibility requirements include a desire to pursue an education in an automotive field of study and a demonstrated ability to succeed in school. The scholarship awards $1,000 to a qualified high school graduate from any school in Sheridan County and Johnson County who plans to enroll in an automotive trade or vocational program at any accredited trade school, community college or four-year college.
Scholarship funds come from a designated portion of the club membership dues, financial donations from local businesses and individuals and various fundraising efforts.
Beyl is a Sheridan High School graduate interested in pursuing a career in welding or machining. He also enjoys racing and maintaining stock cars. He is the son of Marty Beyl and Marcy Duran.
Lamb is Big Horn High School graduate. While in high school she also completed dual enrollment classes at Sheridan College and intends to attend Gillette College in he fall. She intends to pursue a welding degree. Lamb is the daughter of Kody and Suz Lamb.