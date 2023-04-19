SHERIDAN — Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources is now accepting pre-applications for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant.
Since its inception, the program has funded more than 950 projects statewide at a little more than $44 million.
There is a new procedure this year, pre-applications are now due by July 1. Site inspections will occur in late summer/early fall prior to the application date. Applicants are asked to participate in the site inspection so projects can be thoroughly explained.
Applicants must be a municipality, county, school district or recreation district.
The LWCF is a matching grant program based upon a 50% reimbursement of the project’s total cost. Only costs for the development and/or acquisition of public outdoor recreation lands and facilities are eligible for assistance. LWCF funded project sites are maintained for public outdoor recreation for perpetuity. Full application deadline is Nov. 30.