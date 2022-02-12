DAYTON — When news first broke about the Columbus Peak Ranch, LLC, land exchange in April 2021, Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, heard one repeated question from his constituents.
Why didn’t they know about this sooner?
The land exchange, which proposes trading 628.35 acres of privately-owned land east of Dayton for 560 acres of state trust land located northwest of Dayton, had recreationists and hunters concerned about how it could impact their ability to prime hunting grounds along the face of the Bighorn Mountains. And yet, none of them knew about it until a year-and-a-half into the process, Western said.
“About two years ago, the applicant submitted an application for a land exchange, but it wasn’t until last April that it became public knowledge,” Western said. “The public did not know about the exchange until three-quarters of the way through the process, and the cake was already baked at that point.”
As local sportsmen continue to work with Columbus Peak Ranch to reach a compromise that makes both parties happy, Western is working to ensure this sort of situation doesn’t happen again.
During the legislative session starting Feb. 14, Western plans to introduce a bill requiring the Office of State Lands and Investments to notify the public it has received an application for a land exchange within a month of receiving it. This will prevent land exchanges from happening primarily behind closed doors, without public involvement.
“Negotiating these land trades without public involvement erodes trust in the Office of State Lands,” Western said. “They need to be honest and transparent from start to finish, and that’s what I’m trying to accomplish with my legislation.”
The need for transparency has been a frequent refrain from local recreationalists and hunters since the Columbus Peak exchange was publicly announced.
“Since the state government is involved in this exchange, I am sure there have been many interactions that the general public will never hear of,” Dayton landowner Mike Barrett wrote in a June 1, 2021 letter to the Office of State Lands and Investments. “Government always declares they are ‘transparent,’ but if they are so transparent, why haven’t the seven adjacent landowners ever been notified of a potential huge change of management practices on their property lines?”
“This has been a stealthy process to say the least,” Jim Jurosek of Sheridan wrote in a May 25 email to the Office of State Lands and Investments. “Secretive. It’s been in the making for a couple of years, yet very few knew about it. Sheridan County people just found out about this within the last month when the Sheridan Press reported on it and Representative Cyrus Western got involved because he could see the injustice in it.”
Western acknowledged his bill faced an uphill battle this session, since the Legislature has 20 days to discuss such varied subjects as the state budget, American Rescue Plan Act dollars and redistricting. He hoped the Legislature could find time to bring a little more transparency to a contentious process.
“I feel relatively optimistic,” Western said. “The folks I’ve talked to thus far like the idea of it. After all, who doesn’t like more transparency in state government? And when you’re talking about state lands that are worth billions of dollars collectively, it is important the process is transparent from start to finish.”