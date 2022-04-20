SHERIDAN — Trustees for the Northern Wyoming Community College District discussed concerns regarding a land swap with the Wyoming Army National Guard in a board meeting Tuesday.
The National Guard is looking to construct a new vehicle maintenance shop to service military vehicles. The estimated $14.8 million project was originally proposed to be built on the southern boundary of the local training area located just north of Soldier Creek Road on one of three potential sites. Adjustments to the plan were made after these sites were found to be cost-prohibitive due to installing necessary utilities.
The Guard narrowed down its search to two properties. The first is the 3.2 acres immediately adjacent to the existing armory, which is located on the Sheridan College campus. The other is 21 acres directly across Interstate 90 from the college.
NWCCD President Walt Tribley, said the Guard told him 25 years is the minimum amount of time the vehicle maintenance shop will be in operation. It takes 25 years “before the Guard’s military federal construction, or MILCON, enables that project to be freely competitive for federal funding,” Tribley said.
“One thing for sure, if we build a maintenance faculty there, it’s going to be there for a good 25 years before anything moves,” Tribley said.
Tribley compared the land swap with a similar one the Guard and the University of Wyoming completed, proving mutually beneficial for both parties involved. The proposal Tribley presented would have the Guard take the 21 acres across I-90, and Sheridan College would gain the strip of land in front of the Mars Agriculture Center. As part of this proposal, Sheridan College will own the National Guard building next to the campus and the land it is situated on in the future after 25 years have passed.
“The way I see this is it that it’s an opportunity to not have the front yard right in front of our Mars Ag building with a maintenance facility there for the foreseeable future. It gives the college an option of getting the land right there in its front yard. At the same time, it solves the problem for the National Guard and they’re excited about the opportunity to be there,” Tribley said.
The Guard taking on this property could open up additional development of roads, which has long been a problem on the south end of the Solutions Way property, Tribley said.
The details of the agreement are to be determined, but the 25-year timeline would propose some issues with acquiring the property. Tribley said Maj. Gen. Greg Porter noted this building is not high on the priority list for the Wyoming Guard, as two other projects sit higher than this one.
“So if we accept this swap, we are protecting that piece of property that’s right on our campus, basically,” NWCCD Trustee Norleen Healy said.
Currently there is no drafted agreement between Sheridan College and the Guard about the land swap, although Tribley said there may be one within the next few days, which he will share with the board once completed.
Board Vice Chair Gary Koltiska said the proposal Tribley presented would result in the loss of money from the 21 acres, of which an offer of $1.5 million had been made but fell through a week before the land swap proposal. The deal would lose the college money in other ways, Koltiska said, including the payment of commission to the Guard. The loss of the land would mean Sheridan College cannot expand on the south side, limiting its potential growth for future projects in that direction.
“We’re losing the money from the sale of that land that Casey Osborn gave us into our tech center. Now we have to look for another method to get money for that. What are we going to do? Run a bond issue? I don’t think it’ll go in this county, especially with property taxes going up. This is not a good deal,” Koltiska said. The money from the sale of the $1.5 million property would pay for the $7 million project on 1600 Solutions Way, which would solve the current $1.5 million deficit in the budget for the tech center project. To make up for the loss of this land, Sheridan College officials would have to reach out to potential funders and the community for funds, Tribley said.
In other NWCCD board news:
The board of trustees approved a one-time, optional two-year mill levy for general expenses including program expansions and scholarships.