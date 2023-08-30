SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust will host its annual fundraiser, Bloom 2023, Sept. 9.
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., patrons will participate in a reception with Matt Kauffman, the presenter for the evening, followed by cocktails, appetizers and a silent auction from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
From 7:30-9 p.m., door prize drawings, live auction, a paddle raise will follow a keynote speech from Kauffmann.
Kauffmann is the director and cofounder of the Wyoming Migration Initiative. His research group investigates the long-distance migrations of deer, elk, pronghorn and moose. The initiative’s mission is to advance the understanding, appreciation and conservation of these vital animals. Kauffmann focuses on delivering conservation tools that can be put into practice and communicating the science of migration to the public.