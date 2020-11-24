SHERIDAN — A variance request that would allow a county resident to subdivide his 80-acre agricultural property was unanimously denied by the Sheridan County Commission Nov. 17.
Sheridan County Commissioner Mike Nickel was among the commissioners who expressed concern the potential subdivision violated the county’s land use plan and thought it could set a dangerous precedent regarding the subdivision of agricultural properties.
“We’re having an influx of people coming into the area and buying up land, and we need to preserve and protect what we do have,” Commissioner Mike Nickel said. “That’s why the whole county was involved in setting these regulations in the first place.”
Roger Reinke requested the commissioners allow him to subdivide his property off Big Horn Avenue into two 40-acre parcels he could give to his sons.
“I would like this to go through for family reasons,” Reinke said. “I sure wouldn’t want to see any houses on it. I don’t think it will ever be fenced as far as I know. It’s going to be used for my son to graze his cattle on.”
Despite Reinke’s assurances, commissioners worried subdividing the property could eventually result in more residences being built on the agricultural property, which would be in conflict with the county’s land use plan developed in 2009 and revised in 2017 by the county and the city of Sheridan.
“The impetus for me for this whole deal (land use plan) was to combat what was going on — I call them atrocities — in the Casper area where they were literally going out and subdividing into 40-acre parcels as far as the eye could see,” Commissioner Terry Cram said. “No. 1, that’s very, very expensive for counties because then roads have to be built and school buses have to be going out there and mail routes have to be set up and things like that. It’s a dog patch, if you’ve ever seen it. The people of Sheridan have all expressed to me that they don’t want that to happen here.”
The land use plan states the goal for agricultural properties like Reinke’s is “to remain agricultural with very low densities of development.” The base density for a large lot agricultural development is one housing unit per 80 acres, according to the plan. If an 80-acre lot is subdivided into two 40-acre lots, and a housing unit is built on each of the parcels, it would be in violation of the county’s land use plan.
“There was tons of county money spent to… try to come up with a plan on how we wanted to develop the lands of the county and protect some of the reasons we live here in the first place,” Cram said. “I just don’t see how we can disrespect all that effort.”
Reinke’s property is a predominantly agricultural area, according to Sheridan County planner Mark Reid, with scattered and low-density residential uses. The surrounding land is used predominantly for grazing and hay production.
During a public hearing, county commissioners and two county residents expressed concern with the subdivision. Reinke’s request had previously been denied by the Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this month on a vote of 2-1.
“If we keep chipping away at our current land use through variances, it sets a precedent that becomes very difficult to deal with in the future,” Commissioner Tom Ringley said.
“I realize we have to grow, and we’re getting a lot of people in, but I just want to really keep the 80 acres because once you divide it, you won’t get them back,” said county resident Tammy Anthony, who lives near Reinke’s property. “It’s just something that I really feel in my heart that we need to hang onto especially as we are growing, because pretty soon it might get away from you and then what do we do?”
The commissioners noted while they were denying Reinke’s request, two residential lots would be permissible, with no variance required, once he has applied for a Conservation Design Subdivision. The commissioners said that they would help Reinke pursue this option. In a conservation subdivision, 50% to 70% of the buildable land is set aside as open space by grouping homes on the developed portion of the land, according to Randall Arendt, who pioneered the concept.
“There are other ways to do this that are available so they can still divide the land while ensuring some open space at the same time,” Cram said. “It comes with a couple strings, but it’s plum doable. But if you look at what’s going on in Bozeman, Montana, the same thing’s going on in all the West right now. People buying up and moving here and wanting to chop things up. We’re under fire, I think, and we have to stick by our guns.”