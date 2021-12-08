SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan staff have launched a new program at the landfill that allows area residents to chop firewood on site.
In an effort to reduce landfill space being used to bury large stumps, the city will allow individuals to chop firewood at the facility.
Those planning to participate must be 18 years or older and will have to sign a waiver to chop firewood at the landfill. Citizens of Sheridan County can chop and take firewood Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At this time, the landfill firewood program is free of charge.
For additional information, call 307-674-8461.