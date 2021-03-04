UCROSS — Ryan Landis is now residency manager at Ucross. Landis, an opera singer with a wealth of experience in arts administration, will support the work of Ucross artists in his new role.
Landis joins Ucross after a decade and a half working within nonprofit organizations in the arts and higher education, including with the Tuscaloosa Symphony, the Starkville-MSU Symphony, Mississippi State University and most recently, the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College, where he was the performing arts and concert hall coordinator.
“As one of the nation’s preeminent artist residency programs, the experience we provide to our residents is world class,” said Ucross President and Executive Director Sharon Dynak. “Ryan will help us continue to offer a high-level experience to our resident artists from around the world.”
As a performer and assistant director, Landis has worked with the Red River Lyric Opera, Natchez Festival of Music, The Black Hills Playhouse, the Tuscaloosa Symphony, and the University of Alabama Opera Theatre. He holds a doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of Alabama with an emphasis in vocal performance.
“I am thrilled to be joining Ucross as the residency manager. I have always felt that the creative process needs time and space to truly blossom, and the ability to provide both to the residents at Ucross excites me,” Landis said. “The open and expansive nature of the landscape have captivated my heart and mind, and I know it does the same for the residents.”