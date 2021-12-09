SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will host a visit with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11.
The big guy in red will set up in the shop greenhouse to take pictures with children and hand out candy canes. Those attending are encouraged to bring cameras to capture the fun.
In addition, Dec. 12, the greenhouse will host a class on creating tabletop centerpieces. Several vessels will be available for participants to chose from and fresh greens will be cut and ready for use. Accessories and bows will also be available.
Pricing for the class will depend on materials used.
Reservations for the class are required, but may be made by calling 307-672-8340.
Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.