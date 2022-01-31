SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will host a terrarium class from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 5.
Those who attend will design and plant a terrarium as a decorative element indoors. Landon’s will provide the soil, rocks and moss. Attendees will pay to cover the cost of the container, plants and any decorative items used to create the self-sustaining garden.
Pre-registration is required and space is limited. To sign up, call 307-672-8340 or stop by the store. The cost to participate will vary based on materials used.
Landon’s is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.