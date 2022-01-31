Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 48F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.