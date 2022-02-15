SHERIDAN — Landon's Greenhouse will offer two classes this weekend focused on getting gardeners ready for the growing season.
On Feb. 19, a seed starting class will focus on the materials needed, when to start seeds and the benefits of starting seeds indoors. The class will take place from 1-3 p.m. at the greenhouse.
On Feb. 20, a fairy gardening workshop will allow attendees to create magical miniature gardens that will be decorated and planted to each participant's taste. Soil, pebbles and rocks will be complimentary. The price to participate will be dependent on other materials used.
To register for either class, stop by the greenhouse at 505 College Meadows Drive or call 307-672-8340.