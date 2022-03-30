SHERIDAN — Landon's Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will host multiple classes this weekend — "Totally Tomatoes" and "Container Design."
April 2 at 1 p.m., Erin Kinsey will teach attendees how to plant their own combination planter. She will teach how the professionals decide which color and flower combinations will create the most eye catching display.
Then, at 3 p.m. Kinsey will lead a discussion on everything tomatoes. She'll provide tips and tricks for the best tomatoes on the block.
To sign up for either class, contact Landon's at 307-672-8340 or stop by the shop at 505 College Meadows Drive.