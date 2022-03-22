SHERIDAN — Landon's Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will host two classes this weekend — "Build Your Basket" and "Companion Planting."
March 26 from 8 a.m. to noon, greenthumbs are welcome to design and plant hanging baskets. During a scheduled time slot, participants will take a touch of each of the five annual flower greenhouses, hand select flowers and pot them into a hanging basket.
Landon's staff will then care for the basket until the designers pick them up at the end of Mat.
The cost is $45 for 12-inch baskets and $50 for 14-inch baskets. Those planning to attend must register for this event. Time slots are available beginning at 8 a.m. and the last will be at 11:30 a.m.
Then, at 1 p.m. March 26, Landon's staff will host a companion planting class. The class will cover which plants complement each other and which should be kept apart. This class is free.
To sign up for either class, contact Landon's at 307-672-8340 or stop by the shop at 505 College Meadows Drive.